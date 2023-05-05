TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 9, Monte Carlo, Monaco (Taped)
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Dawn 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Iowa
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
SECN — LSU at Auburn
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Siena vs. Marist, Championship, Riverdale, N.Y.
12 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: Albany vs. Bryant, Championship, Burlington, Vt.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Denver vs. Georgetown, Championship, Milwaukee
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Championship, Baltimore
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, Championship, Baltimore
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Colorado, Championship, Berkeley, Calif.
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
SECN — Georgia at LSU
5 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. UCLA, Championship, Fairfax, Va.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
12 p.m.
NBC — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The 149th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Tournament: Rochester at Buffalo, Quarterfinal
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Tournament: Panther City at Calgary, Quarterfinal
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 288 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 288 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at St. Louis OR Miami at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress) OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Atlanta OR Boston at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles Final
Sunday, May 7
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped)
2 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
1 a.m. (Monday)
USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Denver (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston
ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Albany, N.Y.
12 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Mansfield, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.
BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
2 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
3:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, Doha, Qatar (Taped)
