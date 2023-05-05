Sports on TV logo

TODAY

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 9, Monte Carlo, Monaco (Taped)

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

12:25 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Dawn 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Iowa

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Siena vs. Marist, Championship, Riverdale, N.Y.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: Albany vs. Bryant, Championship, Burlington, Vt.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Denver vs. Georgetown, Championship, Milwaukee

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Championship, Baltimore

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, Championship, Baltimore

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Colorado, Championship, Berkeley, Calif.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

SECN — Georgia at LSU

5 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. UCLA, Championship, Fairfax, Va.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

12 p.m.

NBC — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The 149th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Tournament: Rochester at Buffalo, Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Tournament: Panther City at Calgary, Quarterfinal

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 288 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 288 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at St. Louis OR Miami at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress) OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Atlanta OR Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Washington

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles Final

_____

Sunday, May 7

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped)

2 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1 a.m. (Monday)

USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Denver (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Albany, N.Y.

12 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Mansfield, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.

BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

2 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

3:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, Doha, Qatar (Taped)

