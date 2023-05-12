TODAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
10 p.m.
USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler (Middleweights), Stockton, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke
3 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Virginia, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Notre Dame, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Yale at Georgetown, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Army at Maryland, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA: TBD, Championship, Ruston, La.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, South Bend, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Urbana, Ill.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Storrs, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fayetteville, Ark.
7 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 2, Storrs, Conn. (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Women’s Hammer, Walnut, Calif.
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Men’s Long Jump, Walnut, Calif.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championships, Baton Rouge, La.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida (Heavyweights), Charlotte, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Detroit
4 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Oakland
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago White Sox OR San Diego at LA Dodgers
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Arizona OR Philadelphia at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal, Dallas at Seattle, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers
7:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Miami FC at Louisville City FC
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Calvary FC
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterey, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Final, Orléans, France
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
XFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — XFL Championship: Arlington vs. D.C., San Antonio
_____
Sunday, May 14
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, Le Mans, France (Taped)
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Course de Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Nebraska
1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
4 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Bryant at Johns Hopkins, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Michigan at Cornell, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Duke, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Penn St., First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championships, Raleigh, N.C. (Taped)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championships, Walnut, Calif.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — LA Angels at Cleveland
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Toronto OR Cincinnati at Miami
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
TBD
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBD
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
TBD
TBD — Eastern Conference Semifinal, Toronto at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBD
TBD — Western Conference Semifinal, Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Monza
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal
2:55 p.m.
ESPN — La Liga: FC Barcelona at Espanyol
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
