AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

10 p.m.

USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler (Middleweights), Stockton, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

3 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Virginia, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Notre Dame, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Yale at Georgetown, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Army at Maryland, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA: TBD, Championship, Ruston, La.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, South Bend, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Urbana, Ill.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Storrs, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fayetteville, Ark.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 2, Storrs, Conn. (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Women’s Hammer, Walnut, Calif.

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Men’s Long Jump, Walnut, Calif.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championships, Baton Rouge, La.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida (Heavyweights), Charlotte, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Oakland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago White Sox OR San Diego at LA Dodgers

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Arizona OR Philadelphia at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal, Dallas at Seattle, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers

7:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Miami FC at Louisville City FC

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Calvary FC

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterey, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Final, Orléans, France

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — XFL Championship: Arlington vs. D.C., San Antonio

_____

Sunday, May 14

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, Le Mans, France (Taped)

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Course de Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Nebraska

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

3 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

4 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Bryant at Johns Hopkins, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Michigan at Cornell, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Duke, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Penn St., First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championships, Raleigh, N.C. (Taped)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championships, Walnut, Calif.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Toronto OR Cincinnati at Miami

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

TBD

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBD

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

TBD

TBD — Eastern Conference Semifinal, Toronto at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBD

TBD — Western Conference Semifinal, Vegas at Edmonton, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Monza

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

2:55 p.m.

ESPN — La Liga: FC Barcelona at Espanyol

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

