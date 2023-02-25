TODAY
(All times Eastern)
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 5, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce (Super-Lightweights), Minneapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — UConn at St. John’s
CBSSN — Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston
ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa
ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
FOX — Creighton at Villanova
1 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Georgia
2 p.m.
CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona
CBSSN — Furman at Samford
ESPN — Texas at Baylor
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Alabama
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.
2:30 p.m.
USA — Rhode Island at Fordham
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
CBS — Auburn at Kentucky
CBSSN — Colgate at Navy
ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Miami
5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Louis
ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
ESPNU — George Mason at Dayton
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.
FOX — Indiana at Purdue
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Duke
ESPN2 — Houston at East Carolina
ESPNU — Southern Cal at Utah
8:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Mississippi
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at New Mexico
ESPN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga
ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawaii
ESPNU — San Francisco at BYU
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
12 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FOX — UConn at DePaul
PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah
4 p.m.
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota
8 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club — Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — The Saudi Cup: Undercard, King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 291: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), Dublin
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, Venice, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
2 a.m. (Sunday)
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)
6 a.m. (Sunday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
12:55 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Washington
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at St. Louis
7 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: NY City FC at Nashville SC
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Finals; Marseille-ATP Semifinals
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Merida-WTA Semifinals
XFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FX — D.C. at Vegas ---
Sunday, February 26
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 1, Victoria, Australia (Taped)
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif. (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pala Casino 400, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 5, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Maryland
CBS — Illinois at Ohio St.
USA — Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Belmont at N. Iowa
FOX — Providence at Georgetown
2 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Memphis
USA — Davidson at Duquesne
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulane
4 p.m.
CBS — UCLA at Colorado
ESPN2 — Drake at Bradley
5 p.m.
ESPNU — UCF at Tulsa
6 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Memphis at SMU
2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Clemson
BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin
ESPN — Indiana at Iowa
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
SECN — Vanderbilt at Auburn
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Washington
MLB BASEBALL
6 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)
9 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox, Phoenix (Taped)
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees (Split Squad) vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)
12 a.m. (Monday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix (Taped)
3 a.m. (Monday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Washington (Split Squad) vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)
6 a.m. (Monday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee
3:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Buffalo
6 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
SKIING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Final, Guatemala City
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Colorado at Seattle
FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Santos Laguna
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Tijuana
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP Final
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Merida-WTA Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
XFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Orlando
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arlington at Houston
