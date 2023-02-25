TODAY

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 5, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce (Super-Lightweights), Minneapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — UConn at St. John’s

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston

ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa

ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

FOX — Creighton at Villanova

1 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Georgia

2 p.m.

CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona

CBSSN — Furman at Samford

ESPN — Texas at Baylor

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Alabama

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

2:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at Fordham

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

CBS — Auburn at Kentucky

CBSSN — Colgate at Navy

ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Miami

5 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Louis

ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

ESPNU — George Mason at Dayton

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Purdue

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Duke

ESPN2 — Houston at East Carolina

ESPNU — Southern Cal at Utah

8:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Mississippi

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at New Mexico

ESPN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga

ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawaii

ESPNU — San Francisco at BYU

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

12 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

FOX — UConn at DePaul

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

4 p.m.

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club — Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — The Saudi Cup: Undercard, King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 291: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), Dublin

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, Venice, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

12:55 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Washington

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at St. Louis

7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: NY City FC at Nashville SC

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Finals; Marseille-ATP Semifinals

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Merida-WTA Semifinals

XFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FX — D.C. at Vegas ---

Sunday, February 26

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 1, Victoria, Australia (Taped)

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pala Casino 400, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 5, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

CBS — Illinois at Ohio St.

USA — Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Belmont at N. Iowa

FOX — Providence at Georgetown

2 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Memphis

USA — Davidson at Duquesne

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulane

4 p.m.

CBS — UCLA at Colorado

ESPN2 — Drake at Bradley

5 p.m.

ESPNU — UCF at Tulsa

6 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Memphis at SMU

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Clemson

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

ESPN — Indiana at Iowa

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

SECN — Vanderbilt at Auburn

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Washington

MLB BASEBALL

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox, Phoenix (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees (Split Squad) vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix (Taped)

3 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington (Split Squad) vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee

3:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Buffalo

6 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

SKIING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Final, Guatemala City

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Colorado at Seattle

FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Tijuana

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP Final

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Merida-WTA Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Orlando

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arlington at Houston

