AUTO RACING
4 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster (Super-Featherweights), San Antonio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
FOX — Providence at St. John’s
FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown
12:30 p.m.
USA — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
1 p.m.
CBS — Kansas at Oklahoma
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
2 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Auburn
ESPN2 — Clemson at North Carolina
ESPNU — S. Illinois at Drake
FOX — UConn at Creighton
FS1 — Rutgers at Illinois
2:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at Davidson
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mercer at Chattanooga
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
ESPN — Duke at Virginia
ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU
ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Richmond
FOX — UNLV at San Diego St.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Portland
ESPN — Indiana at Michigan
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Miami
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Boise St.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at LSU
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at San Jose St.
ESPN — UCLA at Oregon
ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga
FS1 — Colorado at Utah
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Riverside at UC Irvine
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wofford at Clemson
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.
E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Women’s Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 284 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Perth, Australia
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
12:55 p.m.
ABC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Boston
7 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Carolina
SKIING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Meribel, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton
10:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Flamengo, Third-Place Match, Rabat, Morocco
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bournemouth
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, Final, Rabat, Morocco
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group B, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Barbados, Group B, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Eintracht at Bayern Munich
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Semifinals
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Semifinal
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Millrose Games, New York ---
Sunday, February 12
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis
1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
2 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
4 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at Wichita St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU
1 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
ESPN — LSU at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.
3 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame
PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
FIGURE SKATING
11:30 a.m.
E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — Memphis at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — San Jose at Washington
SKIING
1 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)
2 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Courchevel, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Guatemala City
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA Finals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Final
