TODAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Princeton at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
6 p.m.
ACCN — UMass at Boston College
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at North Carolina
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championships, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — The Throne: Dorman Cavaliers (S.C.) vs. North Carolina Vikings (N.C.), First Round, Atlanta
12 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne: Second II None (Ill.) vs. Oak Cliff (Texas), First Round, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne: Richmond Judges (Va.) vs. Golden Eagles (Ga.), First Round, Atlanta
3 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne: Beaumont Elite (Texas) vs. The ‘Ville (Ohio), First Round, Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne: Longhorns Basketball Club (Ga.) vs. Rams Basketball Club (Ga.), First Round, Atlanta
6 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne: Explorers (Fla.) vs. The Tribe (Calif.), First Round, Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Throne: Camden Avalanche (N.J.) vs. Wildcats (Ga.), First Round, Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Throne: Hoop Nation (Calif.) vs. Queens Royals (N.Y.), First Round, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
3 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)
6 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)
9 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland at Arizona (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Playoff: Cleveland at Maine, Quarterfinal
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference Playoff: Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, Quarterfinal
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — NY Islanders at Washington
10 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Colorado
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
