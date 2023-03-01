TODAY
(All times Eastern)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Providence
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
CBSSN — DePaul at UConn
ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN2 — Texas at TCU
ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina
SECN — Missouri at LSU
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Minnesota, First Round, Minneapolis
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. UCLA, First Round, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Rutgers, First Round, Minneapolis
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Ball St. at Bowling Green
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Washington, First Round, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Boston College, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Las Vegas
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Singapore
MLB BASEBALL
3:30 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)
6 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Cleveland (Split Squad), Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz.
7 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)
1 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Texas (Split Squad) vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — Carolina at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:05 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Lens at Nantes, Quarterfinal
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Annecy at Marseille, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
