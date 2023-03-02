TODAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Illinois
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston
ESPNU — UCF at Temple
FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at North Texas
9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA
ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard
FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin
11 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal
ESPNU — Washington St. at Washington
FS1 — California at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
12 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Minneapolis
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. NC State, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Second Round, Minneapolis
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Georgia, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Purdue, Second Round, Minneapolis
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Minneapolis
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
4 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
6 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix
7 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Taped)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)
1 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Pittsburgh (Split Squad), Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)
4 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
6 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers, Indianapolis
RUGBY (MEN'S)
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
