TODAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Drexel at Stony Brook
ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa
ESPNU — Longwood at UNC-Asheville
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.)
ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Marshall
ESPNU — Little Rock at S. Indiana
FS1 — Arizona St. at Oregon
PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon St.
ESPNU — San Francisco at Portland
FS1 — Stanford at Washington
PAC-12N — Utah at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Florida St.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
7 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Missouri
8 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Georgia Tech
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota
9 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — 2023 NWSL Draft
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.