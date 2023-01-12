TODAY

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Drexel at Stony Brook

ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa

ESPNU — Longwood at UNC-Asheville

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.)

ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Marshall

ESPNU — Little Rock at S. Indiana

FS1 — Arizona St. at Oregon

PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon St.

ESPNU — San Francisco at Portland

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

PAC-12N — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Florida St.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

9 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — 2023 NWSL Draft

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3

10:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

