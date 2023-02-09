TODAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue
ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky
FS1 — Northwestern at Ohio St.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga
ESPNU — S. Indiana at Tennessee Tech
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at Pepperdine
FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida
8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
9 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Arizona
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale — Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
NBC — The 12th Annual NFL Honors: From Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1:50 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, Preseason Trials
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at South Sydney, Preseason Trials
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Lens at Lorient, Round of 16
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Quarterfinals
