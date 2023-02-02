TODAY

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — LIU Brooklyn at Merrimack

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FAU at UAB

ESPN2 — Michigan at Northwestern

ESPNU — High Point at UNC-Asheville

FS1 — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at BYU

ESPN2 — Houston at Wichita St.

ESPNU — UTEP at Middle Tennessee

FS1 — Washington at UCLA

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Santa Clara at Gonzaga

ESPNU — San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal)

FS1 — Washington St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Michigan

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska

ESPN — Maryland at Iowa

9 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, First Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Second Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Axe Metro Classic: Montverde (Fla.) vs. LA Lumiere (Ind.), Union, N.J.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NIBC Series: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs IMG Academy (Fla.), Bradenton, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Cleveland

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown: AFC vs. NFC Events, Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals

