TODAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
11 a.m.
NBATV — SLAC vs. Cape Town, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Louisville
SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.
1:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.
4:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.
8:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
12 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Basel, Switzerland
12 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Porrentruy, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta OR LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs (2:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox (7 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Texas (Joined in Progress) OR Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox (7 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 6
NFL DRAFT
8 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.
NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 5
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 5
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Cronulla-Sutherland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Cremonese at Fiorentina, Semifinal, Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.