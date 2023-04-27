TODAY

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — SLAC vs. Cape Town, Cairo, Egypt

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Louisville

SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.

1:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.

4:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.

8:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Stanford, Calif.

GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

12 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Basel, Switzerland

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Porrentruy, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta OR LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs (2:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox (7 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Texas (Joined in Progress) OR Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox (7 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 6

NFL DRAFT

8 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.

NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 5

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 5

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Cronulla-Sutherland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Cremonese at Fiorentina, Semifinal, Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

