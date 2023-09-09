Sports on TV logo

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3 p.m.

USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs — Round 1, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at NC State

BTN — Youngstown St. at Ohio St.

CBSSN — Delaware St. at Army

ESPN — Utah at Baylor

ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia

FOX — Nebraska at Colorado

FS1 — Troy at Kansas St.

PEACOCK — Delaware at Penn St.

SECN — Ball St. at Georgia

2:15 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at Clemson

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas A&M at Miami

BTN — Regional Coverage: Richmond at Michigan St. OR UTEP at Northwestern

CBS — UNLV at Michigan

CBSSN — Wagner at Navy

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane

FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Marshall at East Carolina

SECN — Kent St. at Arkansas

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Tulsa at Washington

5:15 p.m.

ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.

CW — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Alabama

ESPN2 — Texas at Alabama (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

FOX —Oregon at Texas Tech

FS1 — UCF at Boise St.

NFLN — Houston at Rice

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: E. Michigan at Minnesota OR Temple at Rutgers

CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.

ESPNU — McNeese St. at Florida

NBC — Charlotte at Maryland

SECN — Arizona at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Sam Houston St.

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Southern Miss. at Florida St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at California

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U. (Taped)

FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belgium, Group F, Mardakan, Azerbaijan

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. England, Group C, Wroclaw, Poland

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Japan, Wolfsburg, Germany

5:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, St. Louis

TENNIS

4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs — Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colgate at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kansas at Washington St.

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wyoming at Louisville

6 p.m.

SECN — Clemson at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Louisville

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. Serbia, Final, Manila, Philippines

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Houston OR Miami at Philadelphia (1 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Angels OR Arizona at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Tennessee at New Orleans, Houston at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, San Francisco at Pittsburgh, Arizona at Washington

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Philadelphia at New England, Miami at LA Chargers

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago OR LA Rams at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at NY Giants

TENNIS

1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

NBC — The 5th Avenue Mile: From New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Connecticut

NBATV — Washington at New York

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas

