TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3 p.m.
USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs — Round 1, Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
12 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at NC State
BTN — Youngstown St. at Ohio St.
CBSSN — Delaware St. at Army
ESPN — Utah at Baylor
ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia
FOX — Nebraska at Colorado
FS1 — Troy at Kansas St.
PEACOCK — Delaware at Penn St.
SECN — Ball St. at Georgia
2:15 p.m.
ACCN — Charleston Southern at Clemson
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at Miami
BTN — Regional Coverage: Richmond at Michigan St. OR UTEP at Northwestern
CBS — UNLV at Michigan
CBSSN — Wagner at Navy
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane
FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Marshall at East Carolina
SECN — Kent St. at Arkansas
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Tulsa at Washington
5:15 p.m.
ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina
6:30 p.m.
CW — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Alabama
ESPN2 — Texas at Alabama (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)
FOX —Oregon at Texas Tech
FS1 — UCF at Boise St.
NFLN — Houston at Rice
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.
BTN — Regional Coverage: E. Michigan at Minnesota OR Temple at Rutgers
CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.
ESPNU — McNeese St. at Florida
NBC — Charlotte at Maryland
SECN — Arizona at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Sam Houston St.
8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Southern Miss. at Florida St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at California
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U. (Taped)
FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belgium, Group F, Mardakan, Azerbaijan
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. England, Group C, Wroclaw, Poland
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Japan, Wolfsburg, Germany
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, St. Louis
TENNIS
4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy
3 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs — Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colgate at Colorado
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Kansas at Washington St.
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wyoming at Louisville
6 p.m.
SECN — Clemson at Georgia
7 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Louisville
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. Serbia, Final, Manila, Philippines
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Houston OR Miami at Philadelphia (1 p.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Angels OR Arizona at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Tennessee at New Orleans, Houston at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, San Francisco at Pittsburgh, Arizona at Washington
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Philadelphia at New England, Miami at LA Chargers
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago OR LA Rams at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at NY Giants
TENNIS
1 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
NBC — The 5th Avenue Mile: From New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Connecticut
NBATV — Washington at New York
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas
