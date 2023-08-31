(All times Eastern)
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide
3 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Miami
FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Michigan St.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Stanford at Hawaii
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Syracuse at Penn St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Pittsburgh at Kentucky
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Arizona (9:30)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town
9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at New York
