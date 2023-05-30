Sports on TV logo

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

CHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Kamloops Blazers, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play — National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Detroit OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox (2 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Tunisia, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. AS Roma, Final, Budapest, Hungary

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Italy, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: New England at Atlanta United

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at León, Final, Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

