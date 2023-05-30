(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
CHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup: Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Kamloops Blazers, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play — National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Detroit OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox (2 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Tunisia, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. AS Roma, Final, Budapest, Hungary
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Italy, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New England at Atlanta United
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at León, Final, Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.