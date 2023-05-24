(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Sydney
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Pool A, Durham, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Oregon St., Pool B, Scottsdale, Ariz.
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
3 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Virginia, Pool B, Durham, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Arlington, Texas
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Washington, Pool C, Scottsdale, Ariz.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Miami, Pool D, Durham, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Arlington, Texas
9 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Stanford, Pool A, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida St., Super Regional, Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 1
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Day 2, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. England, Group E, La Plata, Argentina
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
