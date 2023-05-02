TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Missouri
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO National Showcase: Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. Bullis School (Md.), Potomac, Md.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Toronto at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The German Cup: Rb Leipzig at SC Freiburg, Semifinal
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at LAFC, Semifinal, Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
