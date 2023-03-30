TODAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
9:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The USBC Masters, Match Play, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at LSU
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Division I All-Star Game: East vs. West, Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Final Four, Dallas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Dallas
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Big ten Tournament: B1G Championships — Team, Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Duke at Virginia
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boston U. at Navy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
9 p.m.
FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Semifinal, Atlanta
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. McDonogh (Md.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Montverde (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NLL: New York at Georgia
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 293 Main Card: Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James (Heavyweights), Temecula, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Chicago White Sox at Houston (8 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston (8 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — LA Lakers at Minnesota
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Phoenix
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Long Island
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Buffalo
RUGBY (MEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: New England at Utah
11:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Manly-Warringah
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal
XFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FX — Seattle at Arlington
