(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic — Day 2, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — New York at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Los Angeles
