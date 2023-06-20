(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — 2023 Draft Combine: From Phoenix
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland
FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Estonia vs. Belgium, Group F, Tallinn, Estonia (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Dallas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Los Angeles
NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.