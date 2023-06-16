(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
4:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
8 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Miami at Washington
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Seattle
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), Chicago
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Atlanta
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle
SAILING
5 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Day 1, Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, Attard, Malta
FS2 — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany, Warsaw, Poland
6:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
9 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Gibraltar vs. France, Group B, Almancil, Portugal (Taped)
9:15 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Washington
10 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.