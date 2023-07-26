(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.
ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Fairlawn, Va.
FISHING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Tri-State Canyon Shootout — Day 2, Block Island, R.I.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Detroit
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at NY Mets (7 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club América vs. St. Louis City SC, Group D, St. Louis
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. San Diego Loyal, San Diego
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand
6 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia
8 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. South Africa, Group G, Dunedin, New Zealand
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Los Angeles
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at New York
