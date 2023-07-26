(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Fairlawn, Va.

FISHING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Tri-State Canyon Shootout — Day 2, Block Island, R.I.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Detroit

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at NY Mets (7 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club América vs. St. Louis City SC, Group D, St. Louis

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. San Diego Loyal, San Diego

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia

8 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. South Africa, Group G, Dunedin, New Zealand

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Los Angeles

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at New York

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you