(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Essendon

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Carlton

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Pocono ARCA 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

CRICKET

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — MLC: Seattle vs. Texas, Morrisville, N.C.

CYCLING

7:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 107 miles, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France

2 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 107 miles, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Second Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Semifinals, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

5 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Boston OR Arizona at Cincinnati

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Vietnam, Group E, Auckland, New Zealand

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ION — New York at Washington

X GAMES

9 p.m.

ESPN — X Games 2023: Finals — Day 1, Ventura, Calif.

