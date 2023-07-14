Sports on TV logo

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at West Coast

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 13, Rome

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

BOXING

10 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Las Vegas

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Calgary at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

6:55 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 94 miles, Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil, France

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 94 miles, Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil, France (Taped)

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic — Day 3, Marthas Vineyard, Mass.

GLOBL JAM BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — GLOBL JAM FIVES: Africa vs. U.S., Toronto

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Chrome vs. Cannons, Fairfield, Conn.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Philadelphia (Game 1)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta OR LA Dodgers at NY Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Seattle OR Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Minnesota, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

3 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Golden State vs. Toronto, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Washington vs. Chicago, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Orlando, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. New York, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Phoenix, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CNBC — World U-20 Championship: Ireland vs. France, Grand Final, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Premier Sevens: Western Conference Finals, San Jose, Calif.

11:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at New Zealand

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Oakland Roots F.C. at Monterey Bay F.C.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs, Team Wilson, Las Vegas

Sunday

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 14, Rome

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic

12 p.m.

USA — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 7, Millville, Mich. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

CYCLING

6:55 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 110 miles, Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, France

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 110 miles, Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, France (Taped)

GLOBL JAM BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — GLOBL JAM FIVES: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Toronto

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

3 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — San Francisco at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR San Diego at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Seattle OR Minnesota at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Panama, Final, Inglewood, Calif.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you