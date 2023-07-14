(All times Eastern)
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at West Coast
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 13, Rome
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Las Vegas
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Calgary at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
6:55 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 94 miles, Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil, France
2 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 94 miles, Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil, France (Taped)
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic — Day 3, Marthas Vineyard, Mass.
GLOBL JAM BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — GLOBL JAM FIVES: Africa vs. U.S., Toronto
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
12 p.m.
CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
4 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
10 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Chrome vs. Cannons, Fairfield, Conn.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Philadelphia (Game 1)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Texas
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta OR LA Dodgers at NY Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Seattle OR Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Minnesota, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
3 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Golden State vs. Toronto, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Washington vs. Chicago, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Orlando, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. New York, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Phoenix, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CNBC — World U-20 Championship: Ireland vs. France, Grand Final, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Premier Sevens: Western Conference Finals, San Jose, Calif.
11:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at New Zealand
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Oakland Roots F.C. at Monterey Bay F.C.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
3 p.m.
ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs, Team Wilson, Las Vegas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 14, Rome
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic
12 p.m.
USA — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 7, Millville, Mich. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.
CYCLING
6:55 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 110 miles, Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, France
2 a.m. (Monday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 110 miles, Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, France (Taped)
GLOBL JAM BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — GLOBL JAM FIVES: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Toronto
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
12 p.m.
CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
3 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — San Francisco at Pittsburgh
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR San Diego at Philadelphia
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Seattle OR Minnesota at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Panama, Final, Inglewood, Calif.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London
12 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
3 p.m.
ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)
