TODAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Cornell
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Ohio
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron
FS1 — Villanova at Butler
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois
11 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
7 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Minn. Duluth at Omaha
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Singles Finals
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
10 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Alpine Skiing — Super — G Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Cross Country Skiing — Mixed Team Sprint (C) (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y. ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.