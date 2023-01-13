TODAY

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Cornell

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Ohio

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron

FS1 — Villanova at Butler

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois

11 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

7 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Minn. Duluth at Omaha

COLLEGE WRESTLING

9 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Singles Finals

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

10 a.m.

ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Alpine Skiing — Super — G Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Cross Country Skiing — Mixed Team Sprint (C) (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

