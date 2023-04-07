TODAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPNU — Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Loyola (Md.)
8 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Clemson
GOLF
3 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.
8 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group A, Brampton, Ontario
7 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Brampton, Ontario
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland OR Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Washington at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 2 Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Las Vegas
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Brooks, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at LA Lakers
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.