(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Omaha at Nebraska
SECN — Wisconsin at Arkansas
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C, Pasay, Philippines
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at Minnesota
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Mets OR Tampa Bay at Miami
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Comunicaciones vs. CS Herediano, Group C, Guatemala City
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
