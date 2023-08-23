(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — The Juddmonte International Stakes: From York Racecourse, York, England
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Willemstad, Curaçao, International Bracket — Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. Seattle, United States Bracket — Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, New York
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Detroit OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Miami at San Diego
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Houston OR NY Mets at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Aguila vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, San Salvador, El Salvador
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying — First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 a.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary
6 a.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary
1:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Los Angeles
