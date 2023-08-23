Sports on TV logo

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — The Juddmonte International Stakes: From York Racecourse, York, England

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Willemstad, Curaçao, International Bracket — Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. Seattle, United States Bracket — Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket — Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, New York

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Detroit OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Miami at San Diego

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Houston OR NY Mets at Atlanta (7 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Aguila vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, San Salvador, El Salvador

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying — First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

4 a.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary

6 a.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary

1:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Los Angeles

