(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney
5:15 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS, Mykonos, Greece
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.
GOLF
6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional — Championship, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 298 Main Card: Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward (Welterweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Toronto
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers
10:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Texas at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand
3 a.m. (Saturday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Chicago at New York
10 p.m.
ION — Washington at Las Vegas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.