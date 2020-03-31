Sports Food Madness takes off, Round 2 showcases epic matchups

The Madness is in full swing.
Sports Food Madness has taken off with some epic clashes.
The first round showcased more than 7,000 votes across my Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) and the P-R Instagram story, and the tournament fan base grows by the day.
There were six upsets, which in my humble opinion, speaks pretty well of the selection committee (myself).
Who knows what the Round of 32 will feature, but I can tell you this.
There are some great matchups, and we are in for a treat.
SWEET TREATS REGION
Nothing too crazy happened in the first round for this region.
No. 11 Cupcakes did take down No. 6 Cannoli, however, much to the displeasure of my fellow paison and Editor in Chief of the P-R Joe LoTemplio.
Two matchups catch my eye in this round.
Watch for how top-seeded Chocolate Chip Cookie does against No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie, and also lookout for the 4-5 game between Ice Cream Sundae and Cheesecake.
There's some powerhouse desserts still alive and ready to make a run.
CLASSIC TASTES REGION
This region has the game many will be deeply invested in.
No. 1 Chicken Wings is up against No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip.
Chicken Wings dumped Celery Sticks, 213-9, in the first round, while Buff Dip, as many supporters call it, handed Chips and Guacamole a 164-56 loss.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks was the only underdog to make it to the second round after a 140-74 win against No. 6 Potato Chips.
The Mozz Squad has a tough game against No. 3 Hot Dog in this next round, however, and that's my game to watch here.
BUFFET ALL DAY REGION
The closest first-round clash took place here with No. 8 Macaroni Salad holding off No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.
Mac Salad now has to play No. 1 BBQ Ribs, which I would consider the prime time tip on CBS, but there's one other game that is must-watch material.
No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip, a staple to the sports-watching experience, is up against No. 6 Tacos.
When that game tips off, I suggest everyone stop what they are doing and tune in.
Not to be lost in all the chaos of this region, it's important we recognize No. 16 Green Salad.
Green Salad had a great run in the Vegetable Conference, but all the dressing in the world could not have carried them past BBQ Ribs.
The high-powered Rib team took down Green Salad, 130-32.
CARB CITY REGION
Two teams from the Dough Conference will have to meet in just the second round, as No. 1 Pizza and No. 8 Garlic Knots are slated to play.
I have Za winning this whole thing, but my bracketology skills could be proven wrong.
Time will tell.
It also seems like No. 10 Mac and Cheese, who has become a fan favorite of the tournament, could make a run, but No. 2 French Fries and No. 5 Nachos may say otherwise.
Don't count out No. 4 Soft Pretzel either. With cheese or not, Soft Pretzel is always capable of something special this time of year.
RESULTS
Buffet All Day
First Round
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.
No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.
No. 6 Tacos def. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan, 166-89.
No. 4 Steak def. No. 13 Grilled Cheese, 160-103.
No. 5 Garlic Bread def. No. 12 Lasagna, 129-98.
No. 2 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp def. No. 15 Coleslaw, 148-67.
No. 10 Corn on the Cob def. No. 7 Cheese Fondue, 136-80.
No. 3 Spinach Artichoke Dip def. No. 14 Watermelon, 139-104.
Carb City
First Round
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 16 Bagel Bites, 146-16.
No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.
No. 2 French Fries def. No. 15 Stromboli, 167-42.
No. 11 Calzone def. No. 6 Onion Rings, 123-97.
No. 5 Nachos def. No. 12 Fried Pickles, 175-42.
No. 3 Potato Skins def. No. 14 Chicken and Waffles, 161-74.
No. 4 Soft Pretzel def. No. 13 Jalapeno Poppers, 176-73.
No. 10 Mac and Cheese def. No. 7 Cheese Curds, 182-58.
Sweet Treats
First Round
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 16 Doughnuts, 139-39.
No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie def. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry, 143-70.
No. 2 Brownies def. No. 15 Pecan Pie, 202-21.
No. 5 Cheesecake def. No. 12 Fudge, 150-77.
No. 3 Apple Pie def. No. 14 Churros, 159-98.
No. 4 Ice Cream Sundae def. No. 13 Fried Dough, 120-62.
No. 11 Cupcakes def. No. 6 Cannoli, 146-91.
No. 10 S'mores def. No. 7 Rice Krispie Treats, 148-112.
Classic Tastes
First Round
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 16 Celery Sticks, 213-9.
No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip def. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole, 164-56.
No. 7 Pulled Pork def. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket, 154-78.
No. 5 Popcorn def. No. 12 Chili, 144-96.
No. 2 Cheeseburger def. No. 15 Peanuts, 170-25.
No. 11 Mozzarella Sticks def. No. 6 Potato Chips, 140-74.
No. 3 Hot Dog def. No. 14 Chex Mix, 173-73.
No. 4 Chicken Fingers def. No. 13 Crackers and Cheese, 193-91.
Voting Totals
Round 1
3 Games Each Day
Day 1: 491
Day 2: 562
Day 3: 688
Day 4: 681
Day 5: 713
Day 6: 642
Day 7: 689
Day 8: 631
Day 9: 462 *2 Games
Day 10: 770
Day 11: 743
Total: 7,072
