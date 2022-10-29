Adventurer program to hike AuSable Marsh
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department’s Fall Adventurer program will be hiking Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Ausable Marsh Trail (DEC access road, south of Bear Swamp), at 11 a.m.
The group also plans to hike at Dunkins Reserve (General Leroy Manor Road) at 11a.m. on Nov. 3.
For more information or to register, call the Town of Plattsburgh’s Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney, at 518-562-6860, to register. To see the full list of walks visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.