Beekmantown 39, Ti 8
TICONDEROGA — In the final regular season game for both teams, the Eagles pulled away from the Sentinels, 39-8.
Scoring opened with Nathan Parliament finding Josh Sand from 14 yards away to get the scoring started.
With three minutes to go in the first, Parker Broughton added a rushing touchdown from five yards out.
Parliament and Sand connected again just before halftime as Sand hauled in a 36 yard touchdown pass.
Quickly in the third quarter, Louis Sweenor pushed the lead to 27, as he culminated a short drive with a rushing touchdown.
Ti answered minutes laater when Kam Vigliotti splashed in from one yard out.
Vigiloti would complete a short pass to Monty Benedict to put the score at 27-8.
Parliament answered with a run of his own, responding on the next seris with a 48-yard touchdown dash.
Beekmantown answered with a six yard touchdown to put the score at it’s final tally.
The defense came to play for the Eagles as Sand accounted for two of the team’s three interceptions.
With regular season play completed, both teams await to see who they face in sectionals.
Check Tuesday’s edition to find a further breakdown of the game.
Adventurer program with two hikes on deck next week
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation department’s Fall Adventurer program will be hiking Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Clintonville Pine Barrens at 11:00 a.m. to walk the trail. The group will also be hiking Rattlesnake Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 11:00 a.m.
Hikers must be 18 years of age or older to attend. To see the full list of hikes visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com, or call recreation program coordinator Jordanne Manney, at 518-562-6860, for more information or to sign up.
Malone basketball league recap
MALONE — Here are the scores and stats for Thursday’s Malone Adult Basketball League action:
Maranatha 71, St. John Bosco 69
Maranatha- Israel Ryman, 18 pts, 3 stl, 2 reb, 1 ast. Walter Syzandyba, 16 pts, 11 reb, 2 stl. Oby LeClair,11 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Jeremy LeClair, 8 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl. Victor Ortiz, 8 pts, 3 ast, 1 reb, 1 stl. Kurt Leroux, 5 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Rien Dibble, 3 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast. Samson Ryman 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Jayme Dennis, 3 reb, 2 stl. Josh Dennis, 2 reb, 1 ast. Darek LeBare, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl.
St. John Bosco- Mike LaRocque, 22 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb, 1 blk. Bradley Mersenger, 13 pts, 4 reb, 3 blk, 1 ast, 1 stl. Drew Bombard, 12 pts, 7 reb, 5 stl, 2 ast. Terrell Davis, 12 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl. Mike Duchaine, 6 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Lucas Bowen, 2 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Darrian LaFlesh, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 steal. Lynden Webb, 2 reb.
Industrial Press 68, Papas Men 62
Industrial Press- Alex Burnett, 23 pts, 15 reb, 9 ast, 3 stl. Taylor Tallman, 23 pts, 5 reb, 4 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Zack Peck, 10 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl, 1 astm, 1 blk. Jason Aubrey, 6 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast. Bryan Aubrey, 4 pts, 2 reb. Zachary Tudor, 2 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb, 1 stl.
Men- Austin Tavernia, 27 pts, 7 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Patrick Poupore, 16 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Jacob Poupore, 10 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 3 stl. Andrew Poupore, 7 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Wally Poupore, 2 pts, 1 stl, 6 reb, 5 ast. Ernie Francis, 1 reb.
Braves 67, Something Different 56
Braves- Hina Thompson, 15 pts, 5 stl, 2 reb, 1 ast.Chuck Joyner, 12 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Ahtah LaZore, 10 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Brent Herne, 9 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Davis Cook, 9 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Jacob Burk, 6 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl. Skylar Mason, 2 pts, 1 stl, 5 reb, 4 ast. Vince Rockwell, 2 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl. Ogedesc Johnson, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Zack Hopps, 6 ast, 4 stl, 3 reb. Anthony Tillman, 2 reb, 1 ast.
Something Different- Nate Revette, 22 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. John Picaro, 11 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl, 1 ast. Austin Lamay, 10 pts, 6 ast, 5 reb, 3 stl. Tim Lamay Sr., 6 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Chase Stonehouse, 3 pts, 7 reb. Jon Brown, 3 pts, 2 stl, 1 reb. Jarret Lamica, 1 pt, 1 stl, 3 reb. Chris Picaro, 3 reb, 2 stl. Scott Richards, 1 reb, 1 ast.
