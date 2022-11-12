International Biathlon Union (IBU) cup awarded to Lake Placid for 2026
LAKE PLACID — The New York Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) announces that it has been awarded the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Cup for 2026. The new IBU Executive Board met in Salzburg this past week, and the full calendar for the IBU Cup was confirmed for the seasons 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 based on recommendations by the IBU’s Technical Committee.
FIS Inspector John Aalberg and IBU officials visited and inspected the Mt Van Hoevenberg facilities this past summer. The dates of Feb 24-March 1, and March 3-8 were confirmed for Lake Placid.
The IBU Cup is the second-ranked competition in biathlon after the Biathlon World Cup. The IBU Cup season lasts from November/December to March. The athlete with the highest overall total score for all disciplines of the IBU Cup season is awarded the Big Crystal Globe trophy.
ORDA hosted the US Biathlon Association’s National Championships at Mt Van Hoevenberg last March and saw the largest field of competitors ever for the sport of biathlon on US soil and will soon host the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games with international biathlon events in January.
Since its inception, ORDA has brought hundreds of national and international events, World Cup competitions, and World Championships to Lake Placid. At Mt Van Hoevenberg, a new biathlon stadium, homologated trails, expanded snowmaking, and a 55,000 square-foot Mountain Pass Lodge make Mt Van Hoevenberg a leading venue for Nordic sports for athletes and spectators alike.
Plattsburgh State Women’s Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse program will compete in a 15-game slate in 2023 that includes several regional rivals, as announced Friday by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
The Cardinals kick off the year at Russell Sage College on Sunday, Feb. 26, before visiting Norwich University on Wednesday, March 1. Plattsburgh State then visits Utica University, Saturday, March 4, and Clarkson University, Wednesday, March 8, before hosting SUNY Canton in its home opener on Saturday, March 11.
A home game against Union College on Saturday, March 18, serves as the Cardinals’ final regular-season non-conference contest, while Plattsburgh State opens up the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) schedule on Saturday, March 25, against Buffalo State.
Plattsburgh State visits SUNY New Paltz on Wednesday, March 29, before hosting SUNY Geneseo on Saturday, April 1. The Cardinals then visit SUNY Brockport (Friday, April 7), host SUNY Cortland (Wednesday, April 12), visit Oswego State (Saturday, April 15), host SUNY Oneonta (Wednesday, April 19) and visit Fredonia (Saturday, April 22) before entertaining SUNY Potsdam in its regular-season finale on Wednesday, April 26.
The first round of the SUNYAC Tournament will occur on Saturday, April 29, with the top two seeds receiving byes through the opening round. The semifinal round is slated for Wednesday, May 3, while the championship game is set for Saturday, May 6.
Plattsburgh State set a single-season program record in wins in 2022, going 5-9 overall (3-6 SUNYAC) under the direction of head coach Kelly Wall. Wall enters her second year at the helm in 2023.
