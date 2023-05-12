PSU’s Guzzetta, McLaughlin, Adams named to third-team All-SUNYAC for women’s lacrosse
CORTLAND — Senior attacker Lindsay Guzzetta, senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin and junior defender Janey Adams of Plattsburgh State were named 2023 Third-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women’s Lacrosse selections, as announced Thursday by the conference office.
This marks the second All-SUNYAC honor for Guzzetta, who also earned Third-Team recognition in 2021, and the first All-SUNYAC recognition for McLaughlin and Adams.
Guzzetta finished her career as the program’s all-time record holder in goals (82), points (106) and draw controls (111) in addition to establishing single-season records in goals (37) and points (52). She ranked 14th in the SUNYAC in 2023 in points and set single-game program records in points (11) and assists (6) in the Cardinals’ season finale on April 27 against SUNY Potsdam. Guzzetta also recorded 40 draw controls, 33 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers this season.
McLaughlin ended her career as the program’s all-time record holder in ground balls (108) and caused turnovers (80) in addition to finishing 2023 with single-season program records in ground balls (52) and caused turnovers (36). She also registered 52 career points on 37 goals and 15 assists, and she tallied single-game program records in 2023 with nine goals and seven caused turnovers on March 1 against Norwich University. McLaughlin finished the year as the SUNYAC leader in caused turnovers and ranked third in the conference ground balls.
Adams enjoyed a strong 2023 campaign, ranking second on the team in draw controls with 37 in addition to scooping up 14 ground balls and causing 11 turnovers. Her 37 draw controls ranked her 21st in the SUNYAC in that statistical category. Perhaps Adams’ strongest performance of the season came against SUNYAC-champion SUNY Geneseo on April 1, as she controlled a season-high six draws.
Plattsburgh State set a single-season program record in wins in 2023, going 7-8 overall (3-6 SUNYAC).
Town of Plattsburgh’s paddlers program to hit the water May 18
CHAMPLAIN — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will begin their adult paddlers program on Thursday, May 18.
The group will meet at the River Street boat launch in Champlain to kayak the Chazy River at 10 a.m. Each week the group will meet at a different location.
To reserve a kayak or to register, call Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney, at (518)562-6860.
SUNYAC adds Women’s Ice Hockey for 2023-24 season, admits Canton in Men’s Hockey
SYRACUSE — Women’s ice hockey will become the 21st sport in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) beginning with the 2023-24 season. In addition, SUNY Canton will join the SUNYAC as an associate member in the sport of men’s ice hockey starting in 2024-25, bringing the total number of programs to 10 in the conference.
The presidents of the SUNYAC approved both measures on Monday, May 8, following recommendations by the conference’s directors of athletics.
The SUNYAC will add women’s ice hockey by absorbing the Northeast Women’s Ice Hockey League (NEWHL), which has operated as a single-sport NCAA Division III conference since 2017-18. The league evolved from the former ECAC West conference.
The NEWHL will cease operations on June 30 with the SUNYAC officially taking the reins on July 1.
The NEWHL consists of seven SUNY institutions, including five core members of the SUNYAC – Buffalo State, Cortland, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam. Canton and Morrisville will become associate members of the SUNYAC in the sport of women’s ice hockey. The NEWHL conference schedule, which has been approved through 2026-27, will remain as planned as part of the SUNYAC.
Canton will join the SUNYAC in men’s ice hockey beginning with the 2024-25 campaign. The conference will grow to 10 teams which will allow for a better scheduling model than the current nine-team format.
The SUNYAC institutions sponsoring men’s ice hockey include eight full conference members (Brockport, Buffalo State, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, Oswego, Plattsburgh, Potsdam) and one associate member (Morrisville).
