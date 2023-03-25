Upstate New York Chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame announces honorees and award winners
OXFORD — The Upstate New York State Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame would like to announce their new inductees into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and this year’s winner of the Outstanding American Award. The Upstate New York Chapter is dedicated to the main goals of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame which are recognizing excellence in wrestling in the Upstate New York area, preserving the rich and colorful history of wrestling in Upstate New York and inspiring future generations of New Yorkers to participate in one of the oldest and greatest sports in the world.
This year we take great pride in recognizing the individuals who will be honored on September 24, 2023 at the Double Tree Hotel in East Syracuse, New York. The individuals who will be receiving the Lifetime Service Award at this occasion are: Robert Coppola – high school coach Central Square in Section III; Gary Edwards – high school coach at Peru Central School in Section VII; Kevin Gallagher – high school coach at Minisink Valley Central in Section IX; Dave Hickson – national wrestling official; John Leone – high school coach at Penfield Central School in Section V; Tom Stanbro – high school coach in Greene Central School in Section IV. In addition, this year the Upstate New York Chapter will present with our Outstanding American Award to Jack Romagnoli – former coach at Canastota High School and wrestler at St. Lawrence University. James Johnson from Section V and the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle will be presented with the annual Stanbro Media Award for his work promoting wrestling in the Empire State.
These awards reflect on the distinguished careers that each of the recipients have had in the sport of wrestling and life. The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held on September 24, 2023 and further information can be obtained from Carl Koenig at carlkoenig@stny.rr.com or by calling 607.244.8432.
