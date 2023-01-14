Malone Adult Basketball Leagues Thursday night recap
MALONE — The following are the scores and stats from Thursday’s Malone Adult League Basketball games:
Bailey Motors 68, Maranatha 54
Bailey Motors- Miller 20 pts, 13 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk. LaVarnway 19 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. LaPierre 17 pts, 8 stl, 3 ast, 2 reb. Monette 7 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Bellows 5 pts, 8 ast, 4 stl, 2 reb.
Maranatha- Ortiz 12 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. LeBare 11 pts, 2 stl, 1 reb. Leroux 9 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk. Dennis 9 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb, 1 stl. Leclair 8 pts, 10 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Leclair 3 pts, 3 blk, 6 reb, 1 stl. Dibble 2 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl, 6 reb.
Parmeter Construction 65, Braves 56
Parmeter Const- Russell 22 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl. Jeror 15 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Secore 10 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Stowell 9 pts, 4 ast, 2 stl, 1 reb. Dumont 7 pts, 8 ast, 4 stl, 3 reb. Labarre 2 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb, 3 stl.
Braves- Joyner 21 pts, 12 reb, 1 stl. Mason 7 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Herne 7 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Lazore 6 pt, 5 reb, 2 ast. Swamp 4 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast. Johnson 3 pts, 6 reb. Sunday 2 pts, 5 reb, 1 blk. Burke 2 pts 4 reb. Tillman 2 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast. Cook 2 pts, 2 ast, 1 reb.
Taco Bell 66, Johnstons Bldg Mat 55
Taco Bell- Lebahn 14 pts, 19 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl. Aldrich 14 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl. Saumier 13 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk. Swamp 13 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Oakes 7 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk. Lazore 3 pts, 1 ast. Gray 2 pts, 2 ast, 1 reb, 1 stl.
Johnstons Bldg Mat- Beam 17 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl. Fish 13 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Rivers 9 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Langlois 7 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Handley 6 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl. McCray 3 pts, 6 reb, 1 blk. Decker 1 stl.
Cougars’ rifle team outshoots Hoosick Falls, 1104-855, on record breaking day
PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton Co-Ed rifle team had a strong day at the Plattsburgh Rod & Gun Club Thursday, as they outshot Hoosick Falls, 1104-855. Their team score of 1104 also set a new school record and also helped the team improve to 11-0 record wise in what was a celebratory victory.
For the boys groupings, David LePage fired a top score of 257, representing the Cougars well. Holly Visconti and Alex Cone would fire the top two scores among the Cougar girls, as Visconti would shoot a 294 and Cone would tally a 279 score in the win.
