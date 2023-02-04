Winter Adventurers to snowshoe Beartown next Thursday
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh’s Winter Adventurers program will be snowshoeing at Beartown, in Beekmantown, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. The event will be free, with snowshoes provided and will be open to everyone ages 18 and older.
For more information or to sign up, call Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney at 518-562-6860.
Dannemora Knights of Columbus to hold foul shooting contest Sunday
REDFORD — The Dannemora Knights of Columbus council 2166 will hold its annual foul shooting contest on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Assumption of Mary School in Redford.
The doors will open at noon for practice and the contest will start at 1 p.m. Boys and girls ages nine through 14 are eligible to participate. Winners will receive trophies and will advance to the state wide competition.
For more information, contact Ed Liberty at 518-293-6671.
