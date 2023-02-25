Tickets on sale now for NYSPHSAA Boys and Girls basketball championships
LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced tickets are now on sale for the 2023 NYSPHSAA Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships, presented by the American Dairy Association North East. Both events will take place March 17-19; the girls at Hudson Valley Community College for the 26th year, and the boys returning to Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls for the second straight year and 37th time since 1981.
“There is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm in Glens Falls and Troy to host these events once again,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Section 2 has dozens of great volunteers in place at both of these events, incredible venues, and hard-working tournament directors and committees ready to provide a top-notch experience to student-athletes, coaches and fans. We are looking forward to the first game on March 17th.”
For the girls tournament, general admission tickets are $10 per session (plus fees) and must be purchased online by visiting www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA. For the boys tournament, general admission tickets are also $10 and can be purchased online at www.seatgeek.com or may be purchased in person at the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena during business hours. New this year, premium seating behind team benches will be sold as a special ticket by session. Suites will now also be available for sale, by session, and can be purchased by calling the Director of Premium Services at 518-480-3355, ext. x321.
The schedule for the 2023 NYSPHSAA BOYS Basketball Championships, presented by the American Dairy Association North East, is as follows:
Friday, March 17
SESSION #1 9:30 am & 11:15 am Class C Semifinals
1:00 pm & 2:45 pm Class AA Semifinals
SESSION #2 6:00 pm & 7:45 pm Class A Semifinals
Saturday, March 18
SESSION #3 9:00 am & 10:45 am Class B Semifinals
12:30 pm & 2:15 pm Class D Semifinals
SESSION #4 5:15 pm Class C Finals
7:00 pm Class AA Finals
8:45 pm Class A Finals
Sunday, March 19
SESSION #5 1:00 pm Class B Finals
3:00 pm Class D Finals
The schedule for the 2023 NYSPHSAA GIRLS Basketball Championships, presented by the American Dairy Association North East, is as follows:
Friday, March 17
SESSION #1 10:00 am & 11:45 am Class B Semifinals
1:30 pm & 3:15 pm Class A Semifinals
SESSION #2 6:15 pm & 8:00 pm Class AA Semifinals
Saturday, March 18
SESSION #3 9:00 am & 10:45 am Class D Semifinals
12:30 pm & 2:15 pm Class C Semifinals
SESSION #4 5:15 pm Class B Finals
7:00 pm Class A Finals
8:45 pm Class AA Finals
Sunday, March 19
SESSION #5 10:00 am Class D Finals
11:45 am Class C Finals
