‘Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer’ Frozen 5K return to Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — For the first time in three years, the Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer™ Frozen 5K will return to the Olympic Oval in Lake Placid, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Anyone can participate by making a donation or becoming a team captain and soliciting pledges for 13 laps around the Oval (or a 5K of choice: X-C ski, walk, swim, bike, etc.).
As of Friday, the Lake Placid Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer fundraiser had crushed its first goals of $10,000 and $15,000, raising more than $16,400 toward the new $20,000 goal. Fifty percent of the event’s proceeds will go to Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation’s innovative cancer research and fifty percent will go to Adirondack Health’s Merrill Oncology Center Travel Fund, which assists income-eligible oncology patients battling cancer with travel expenses related to their treatments.
To learn more about the Feb. 18 event in Lake Placid, or donate, visit fundraise.scottcares.org/LakePlacid.
CORRECTION: Last week in Sport Shorts, there was a story regarding the Westville Fire Department’s 9-pin no-tap bowling tournament at Lucky Strike, in Malone, from March 3-5. The price per team has been increased from $85 per team to $100 in order to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.