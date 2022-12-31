Lake Placid’s Olympic Center prepares for University Games
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games are just 13 days away. The Lake Placid Olympic Center’s Herb Brooks Arena is preparing to host the opening and closing ceremonies, figure skating and the medal rounds for women’s and men’s ice hockey.
The FISU World University Games is the world’s largest multi-sporting competition for collegiate-athletes, ages 17-25. The Jan. 12-22, Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games will bring together 1,443 athletes from more than 540 universities in 43 countries to participate in Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle and free ski, figure skating, ice hockey, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, snowboarding, ski jumping and speed skating. Athletes will compete in 85 medal events in Lake Placid and the North Country area, including Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Potsdam and Canton.
Fans can follow the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with @LakePlacid2023, @SaveWinterHQ, #lakeplacid2023 and #savewinter.
For more information about the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games or to purchase tickets, visit www.lakeplacid2023.com.
