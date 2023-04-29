Clinton County Mariners announce incoming Hall of Fame class
MORRISONVILLE — Four former Clinton County American Legion baseball standouts – Les Fessette, Paul LaRock, Tracy Rotz and John Munson, as well as former coach Rob Knowles, have been selected for induction into the Clinton County Mariners Hall of Fame later this summer.
The ceremony will be held at the West Plattsburgh American Legion during the last week of July. Follow the Clinton County Mariners on Facebook or visit www.leaguelineup.com/ccmariners for more information.
Seventh annual Ricky Provost Memorial Golf Tournament set for early June
WILLSBORO — On Saturday, June 3, The Ricky Foundation will host the seventh annual Ricky Provost Memorial Golf Tournament at Willsboro Golf Club. This four person scramble event will offer men’s, women’s and mixed divisions with shot gun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Mixed teams must consist of two men and two women. Entry fee for the tournament is $75 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, skins, cash prizes, individual contests as well as food and beverages throughout the tournament.
Proceeds from the tournament go to support the North Country SPCA, Willsboro Central School Booster Club, Town of Willsboro Youth Commission and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
To enter a team in support of this cause, contact Eric Arnold by phone, at 518-578-4707, or email at earnoldreber@gmail.com. Space is limited and on a first come first served basis.
Spring Adventurers to explore Karen Fleury bike path
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Spring Adventurer program will meet at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 4, to walk the Karen Fleury bike path, in Plattsburgh.
To register, or for more information contact Recreation Program Coordinator Jordanne Manney at 518-562-6860.
Annual golf tournament returns at North Country Golf Club
CHAMPLAIN — The Northern Insuring Agency and North Country Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament is set to be played at the North Country Golf Club this summer. On Friday, August 11, the tournament will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
However, before team registrations begin, the tournament is still currently seeking sponsors; teams will be accepted once sponsorship opportunities are filled.
Even without a team, there will still be ways to support the tournament, such as signage on the course, business name in Need to Know newsletter and chamber website, logo on online registration page as well as additional promotions.
For sponsorship opportunities, to register a foursome team or with any of questions, contact Adriana Favreau by email, at adriana@northcountrychamber.com, or by phone at 518-563-1000. For more general information, visit the chamber of commerce’s website, at northcountrychamber.com.
