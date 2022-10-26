Plattsburgh soccer program comes to an end
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh’s soccer program has come to an end this season. 24 teams participated, comprised of three mini mite teams, eight mites, nine peewee and four bantam. The 335 kids that participated were busy learning the fundamentals and foundations of soccer from August through October and the town hopes to see them all back for more next year.
The town would also like to thank the many people that make this program successful, starting with the parents and guardians.
“Thank you for signing your children up and for getting them from place to place in your busy schedules. We are grateful for your dedication to the Town of Plattsburgh soccer program,” recreation program coordinator Jordanne Manney writes.
“I would like to thank our TOP coaches and volunteers. Without you this program would not be possible. Your hard work and dedication to our soccer teams is greatly appreciated. Our 2022 coaches shout out goes to: Jessica Judd, Kaitlyn Norcross, Jamie Major, Patrick Bailey, Carrie Nutt, Katie Kalluchie, Danielle Janisewski, Krysta Renadette, Benjamin Hankins, Tyler Seabrook, Norman Lewis, Dustin Judd, CJ Minchoff, Sara Courcelle, Natalie Sharlow, Kate Lavery, Christian Hill, Thomas Roberts, Rachel Combs, Camry Church, Debbie Burns, Ryan Culley and Krista Boule. Also, a big thank you to the many assistant coaches.”
Finally, the town would also like to thank all the officials who refereed games this season; Benjamin VerDow, Scott Recor, Kendra Mulverhill, Sydney Myers, Nick Clookey, Benjamin Lambert, Nathan Lambert, Josh Burgin, Will Vega, Brynne Hite, Logan Rodriguez, Matt Macner, Mason Brown, Brittany Geppner and Scott Gommel.
“Thank you for making time in your schedules to ref our youth. We hope you see you all back next year,” Manney added.
