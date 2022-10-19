PSU rifle team outshoots Norwich
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Marksmanship Club/Team opened up their season this past weekend with a rifle match against Norwich University. The Marksman defeated the Norwich NCAA Rifle team in smallbore, 1836-1812, however, came up short in air rifle, 1967-2041.
The team was led by the shooting of senior Heather Keane who fired a personal best score of 501. Keane followed up her smallbore score with a 544 in air rifle, another personal best.
The team competes out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club under the direction of Coach Peter Visconti. The team’s next competition will be this weekend against their rivals SUNY Maritime at home on Saturday then again away on Sunday. Spectators are welcome to attend.
NCAA Northern Classic matchups announced
MONTREAL — The NCAA has announced the matchups, players and times for Novembers’ Northern Classic men’s basketball tournament, in Montreal, Canada. The tournament will feature six Division-I teams and will be played from Nov. 25-27, at Laval’s Place Bell; the same arena that pitted the 2019 Champion Toronto Raptors against the Boston Celtics in an Oct. 14 NBA preseason game.
In round one, on Friday, Nov. 25, things will start at 2:00 p.m. when Stephen F. Austin face Quinnipiac. That game will be followed by Montana State vs. North Carolina Greensboro, at 4:30 p.m., then Middle Tennessee State vs. Hofstra, at 7:00 p.m.
Round two on Saturday will again start at 2:30 p.m., with Hofstra vs. UNCG. MTSU vs. Stephen F. Austin will follow at 4:30 p.m., and Quinnipiac vs. Montana State will play at 7:00 p.m.
In the final round games will start at 11:00 a.m., when UNCG take on Stephen F. Austin. At 1:30, Montana State will square off with MTSU and then Quinnipiac will match up with Hofstra at 4:00 p.m. to round out the tournament.
Malone adult basketball league results
MALONE — Here are the stats and results from Monday for the Malone adult basketball league:
Bailey Motors 61, Nichols Construction 54
Bailey Motors- Devan Monette, 14 pts, 6 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl. Justin LaVarnway, 10 pts, 7 rebs, 6 stls. Garret Waite, 9 pts, 7 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl. Connor Bellows, 7 pts, 6 asst, 4 rebs, 1 stl. Maurice Reese, 6 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls. John Cooper, 6 pts, 3 stls, 1 asst, 1 blk. Darien Velasquez, 5 pts, 2 rebs, 1 stl. Kaleb Miller, 4 pts, 10 rebs, 3 stls, 1 asst. Dustin Mulvana, 2 rebs.
Nichols Construction- Chance Corpe, 21 pts, 8 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl. Andrew Nichols, 15 pts, 8 rebs, 3 asst. Matt Kendall, 8 pts, 7 rebs, 2 asst, 1 stl. Jordan Kendall, 4 pts, 3 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl. Jakob Labrake, 4 pts, 2 rebs, 1 asst, 1 steal. Tom Gliddie, 2 pts, 8 rebs, 1 stl. Richard Gallagher 7 rebs, 4 asst, 2 stl.
TNT Construction 70, White’s Sugar Shack 42
TNT Construction- Matt Perry, 15 pts, 7 rebs, 3 asst, 2 blk. Payton Poirier, 15 pts, 3 rebs, 1 asst, 1 steal. Hunter Ansari, 14 pts, 3 asst, 1 stl, 2 rebs. Cole Fountain, 11 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asst, 1 stl, 1 blk. Brody Fountain, 9 pts, 4 rebs. Aiden Decillis, 4 pts, 5 asst, 2 stl. Kobe Noon, 2 pts, 1 asst, 3 rebs. Tyler Tambini, 3 rebs, 1 asst.
White’s Sugar Shack- Chris Goodrow, 20 pts, 3 rebs, 1 asst. Zach White, 9 pts, 3 rebs, 1 asst. Louis Goodrow, 5 pts, 8 rebs. Spencer Reuss, 4 pts, 6 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl. Alex White, 4 pts, 5 rebs, 1 asst.
Mitchell’s 87, Big Joe’s Tax Svc 72
Mitchell’s- Mike Boyea, 18 pts, 5 asst, 2 rebs, 1 stl. Alex Johnson, 16 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asst, 1 stl. Devin Mills, 12 pts, 4 rebs. Scott Mitchell, 10 pts, 6 asst, 4 rebs, 1 stl. Jamie Davidson, 8 pts, 7 asst, 3 rebs. Ben Honahan, 8 pts, 1 reb, 1 asst, 1 steal. Jordan Cosgrove, 5 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Andrew Stone, 5 pts, 1 reb. Nate Monette, 5 pts, 2 rebs, 1 stl. Steve Brown, 6 rebs, 1 asst.
Big Joe’s Tax svc- Tyrese Smith, 26 pts, 3 stl, 2 rebs, 1 asst. Mark Woods, 14 pts, 7 rebs, 1 stl, 1 blk. Kris Chase, 12 pts, 9 rebs, 2 stls. Cody Peryea, 8 pts, 3 asst, 2 rebs, 1 stl. Alex Medina, 6 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asst. Matt Dotterwich, 3 pts, 2 rebs. Jaylin Allen, 3 pts. Ramel Ramsey, 2 rebs, 1 asst. Pete Patterson, 2 rebs, 1 asst.
