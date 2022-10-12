Basketball program back in Plattsburgh
The Town of Plattsburgh’s Basketball program is coming back for grades 1-6. Registration opens Oct. 17 and ends December 14.Registration can also be done online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or in person at 151 Banker Road.
If the municipality where individuals reside does not have a basketball program, they will be placed on a waitlist. For more information contact the town of Plattsburgh’s Recreation Program Coordinator at 518-562-6860.
Herb Brooks Arena to host WHCA ice breaker tournament
The Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) will host the 2022 Women’s Collegiate Hockey Association (WHCA) ice breaker tournament on Oct 21-22, in the Olympic Center’s 1980 Herb Brooks Arena.
Four of the nation’s top teams from the Division I Eastern Conference are slated to compete. Participating teams feature St. Lawrence (15-15-7 in 2021-2022) and Clarkson (22-12-3 in 2021-2022) from the Eastern College Athletic Conference, Syracuse (15-11-6 in 2021-2022), a member of the College Hockey America Conference, and Holy Cross (3-30-0 in 2021-2022), a member of Hockey East.
On Friday, Oct 21, St. Lawrence will face Holy Cross at 4:00 p.m. followed by Clarkson versus Syracuse at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the consolation game will be at 2:00 p.m. and the ensuing championship game at 5:00 p.m.
Single-day tickets that include two games are $15 for adults (18 to 64), $10 for both juniors (2 to 17) and seniors (65+), and $8 for college students (18-25, not including faculty). A special $5 single-day, two-game ticket is available for youth groups and high school hockey teams with a maximum of five adult chaperones, when sold in advance by Oct. 1. An all-event ticket is $25 for adults (18 to 64), $15 for both juniors (2 to 17) and seniors (65+), and $12 for college students (18-25, not including faculty). Tickets are available at lakeplacidlegacysites.com and at the Olympic Center Box Office.
