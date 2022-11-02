Malone Adult Basketball League recap
MALONE — Here are the scores and stats for the Malone Adult Basketball league from Oct. 27:
Nichols Construction 63, Maranatha 61
Nichols Const- Elvin Urena, 25 pts, 10 reb, 5 stl, 2 ast, 1 blk. Chance Corpe, 12 pts, 2 stl, 1 reb, 1 ast. Andrew Nichols, 11 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk. Tom Gliddie, 6 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl. Bryan Clark, 6 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Richard Gallagher, 3 pts, 7 ast, 4 reb, 2 stl. Jakob Labrake, 2 reb.
Maranatha- Victor Ortiz, 21 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Oby Leclair, 10 pts, 4 stl, 3 reb, 1 ast. Israel Ryman, 10 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Walter Szandyba, 9 pts, 5 reb. Darek LeBare, 5 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Jeremy Leclair, 4 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl. Kurt Leroux, 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl. Josh Dennis, 3 reb. Jayme Dennis, 2 reb. Rien Dibble, 2 reb.
Big Joe’s Tax Svc 87, White’s Sugar Shack 54
Big Joe’s Tax Svc- Tyrese Smith, 22 pts, 7 reb, 4 stl, 3 ast. Mark Woods, 15 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Cody Peryea, 12 pts, 6 ast, 2 reb, 2 stl. Kris Chase, 10 pts, 11 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Foster Ebersole, 8 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Jaylin Allen, 7 pts, 6 reb, 4 blk, 2 stl. Alex Medina, 6 pts, 7 ast, 2 reb, 1 stl. Ramel Ramsey, 4 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Pete Patterson, 3 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl.
White’s Sugar Shack- Chris Goodrow, 22 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl, 3 ast. Zachery White, 14 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl. Alex White, 12 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast, 2 blk, 2 stl. Spencer Reuss, 6 pts, 11 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk. Dawson White, 1 ast.
Industrial Press 71, Taco Bell 47
Industrial Press- Alex Burnett, 20 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl. Nick Lamica, 15 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast. Jason Aubrey, 12 pts, 5 reb, 4 stl, 3 ast, 1 blk. Taylor Tallman, 10 pts, 5 ast, 2 stl. Zack Peck, 6 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Colby McCarthy, 6 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Bryan Aubrey, 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl.
Taco Bell- Will Swamp, 15 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl, 1 ast. Eddie Oakes, 14 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl. Clayton Jones, 12 pts, 10 reb, 4 stl, 3 blk, 2 ast. Charles Aldrich, 4 pts, 4 blk, 13 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Noah Holland, 2 pts, 9 reb, 1 stl. Trent Saumier, 5 reb, 2 stl.
TGIF bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and results for the TGIF bowling league from Oct. 28:
HS Bill Dutton 204/224/213/641 Dawn Chapple 246/175/194/615
HG Dawn Chapple 246 Larry Cragle 244
OHS Larry Cragle 205/175/244/624 Gary Long 205/173/202/580
Len Wood 199 Dave Gregory 200 Joe Phaneuf 183
Ed Gebo 10 Bob Carpenter 182 Ron Dumont 182 Alex Bechard 180
LJ Vincent 187 Don Myers 181
