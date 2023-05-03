Spring Adventurers announces next slate of upcoming events
SARANAC — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring Adventurer Program invites the public to join them for their next two events, as the group will me walking at the New Land Trust and tye-dying at the East Morrisonville Rec park.
The Spring Adventurers will meet on Tuesday, May 9, at 1 p.m. to walk the New Land trust and for ages 18 and older, the group will beholding their tye-dye event on Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m.
To register or for more information, contact Recreation program Coordinator Jordanne Manney at 518-562-6860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.