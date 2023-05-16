Border Bandits open CVBL season with doubleheader sweep of Dannemora Knights
PLATTSBURGH — The Border Bandits opened their Champlain Valley Baseball League season on Sunday with a 14-2 and 4-0 doubleheader sweep of the Dannemora Knights.
In the 14-2 win, Mitch Senecal struck out 11 in going the five innings for the pitching win.
Kaden Myers, Brayden LaValley and Mike Bordeau all had two hits each for the Border Bandits, with Bordeau and Shane Perrotte each scoring three runs. Myers drove in three runs, while LaValley and Senecal each drove in two.
In the 4-0 victory, winning pitcher Myers struck out seven in going five innings and Matt Rivers four in two innings of relief. The two combined on a one-hitter.
At the plate, Myers accounted for three hits, three RBI and two runs scored. One of his hits was a home run and another a double.
Five other players added a hit each for the Border Bandits.
