Algonquin Chapter plans Mother’s Day hike at Ancient Oak Trail
WILLSBORO — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club invites the public to join them on their Mother’s Day hike down Ancient Oak Trail, in Willsboro, this Sunday.
The trail is a 2.5 mile loop through forest, field and along wetlands to a forest with ancient oaks. For more information, or to register contact trip leader Kimberly Smith, at 518-645-0447, by Friday.
Four tennis student-athletes, including Peru grad., claim All-District accolades
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Four Saint Michael’s College men’s and women’s tennis student-athletes qualified for College Sports Communicators (CSC) NCAA Division II Academic All-District honors on Tuesday.
Senior Josh Weiss (Pittsford, N.Y./Pittsford Mendon) represented the men’s program, while seniors Ava Albis (Hamden, Conn./Hamden) and Bree Cotroneo (Middlebury, Vt./Middlebury Union) and sophomore Emma Posada (Peru, N.Y./Peru) hailed from the women’s team.
College Sports Communicators, formerly known as College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), moved to a qualification system for All-District accolades this year, with major contributors toting at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average by their sophomore seasons eligible. Each school was able to put student-athletes forward for an award that previously necessitated voting. Instead, All-District honorees can now advance directly to the Academic All-America ballot, which will still incorporate national membership voting.
Posada saw time everywhere between No. 3 and 6 singles this school year as well as all three doubles positions. She carries a 3.58 GPA as a health science major, and has been an NE10 Academic Honor Roll qualifier each semester of college while landing an ITA Scholar-Athlete laurel for the 2021-22 school year.
Through the Academic All-America program, CSC names separate Academic All-District and Academic All-America teams at each the NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III levels, while the College Division team combines NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.