Morrisonville skier qualifies for NCAA Division I Nordic Championships
Everett Sapp, a senior and captain of the Harvard Nordic Ski Team, from Morrisonville, has qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division I Nordic Skiing Championships. The championship races will be held at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, in Lake Placid, from March 8-11.
Everett attended Beekmantown High School and raced for NYSEF before attending Harvard and racing on the Harvard Nordic Ski Team. He is one of 15 men from the Eastern Intercollegiate Skiing Association (EISA) that qualified.
Harmony Golf Club to host honor flight golf tournament
PORT KENT — The Harmony Golf Club, in Port Kent, has announced that it will be hosting a golf tournament on July 1 to benefit the North Country Honor Flight. Registration info for the event will be posted in the coming days; for more information visit harmonygolfclubandcommunity.com or check out the club's Facebook page: Harmony Golf Club and Community.
TGIF Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Friday's, March 3, TGIF Bowling league:
