Morrisonville skier qualifies for NCAA Division I Nordic Championships

Everett Sapp, a senior and captain of the Harvard Nordic Ski Team, from Morrisonville, has qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division I Nordic Skiing Championships. The championship races will be held at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, in Lake Placid, from March 8-11.

Everett attended Beekmantown High School and raced for NYSEF before attending Harvard and racing on the Harvard Nordic Ski Team. He is one of 15 men from the Eastern Intercollegiate Skiing Association (EISA) that qualified.

Harmony Golf Club to host honor flight golf tournament

PORT KENT — The Harmony Golf Club, in Port Kent, has announced that it will be hosting a golf tournament on July 1 to benefit the North Country Honor Flight. Registration info for the event will be posted in the coming days; for more information visit harmonygolfclubandcommunity.com or check out the club's Facebook page: Harmony Golf Club and Community.

TGIF Bowling League results

PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Friday's, March 3, TGIF Bowling league:

HS- Don Myers 212/181/225/618, Dawn Chapple 294.186/166.556,
High game- Dave Gregory 235, Bob Dessurault 235, Barbara Cotter 204, Dawn Chapple 204.
OHS- Dave Gregory 235/176.175 606, Gary Long 227/195/180/602, Larry Cragle 192.187.205/584, Bob Dessurealt 173/166/235/574, Tom Weightman 179/193/193/565, Joe Phaneuf 162/190/211/563, Ed Gebo 201/144/211/556, Dennis Seymour 200/183/169/552, Barbara Cotter 199/204/147/550, Claude Lashway 205/176.159/540,
Audrey Peryea 170/152/179/501, Alex Bechard 192, LJ Vincent 195, Ron Dumont 189, Bob Davies 187, Jim Russell 206.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you