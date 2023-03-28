PSU men’s hockey finishes season at No.7 in Division-III Top-15 poll
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State men’s ice hockey concluded the 2022-23 season ranked at No. 7 in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 172 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State (20-6-2, 12-3-1 SUNYAC) won its 24th State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) championship in 2022-23 and qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament for the 23rd time in its history. The Cardinals hosted their first NCAA Tournament game in more than a decade and also had their best season under fourth-year head coach Steve Moffat, who led the SUNYAC Coaching Staff of the Year.
Adirondack Coast Sports announces Spring Outdoor Soccer League and Regional Championship Tournament
PLATTSBURGH — Adirondack Coast Sports will present the inaugural outdoor soccer league for U6 (instructional), U8, U10 and U12 athletes to be held at SUNY Plattsburgh’s turf soccer field from May 7 to June 24.
The league will consist of top recreation level and club level teams from around the region in a round-robin format with one game and one practice for each team per week for six weeks, followed by the Adirondack Coast Outdoor Soccer League Championship Tournament.
“This is a great opportunity for our area players to stay active and healthy, and have some fun competition as well,” said Steve Peters, Owner of Adirondack Coast Sports. “Our region has a long legacy in soccer, and it’s a privilege to create a dedicated outdoor league that brings together our players, coaches, and families to celebrate the sport.”
All games and practices will be held at SUNY Plattsburgh’s outdoor turf field, with U6 and U8 using one-quarter of the full field for game play, U10 using one-third of the field for game play, and U12 using one-half of the field for game play.
“SUNY’s field is the best field in the area and using it will provide a rewarding experience for our young players,” said Steve Peters. “SUNY Plattsburgh’s field house staff has been great to work with, and providing access to this venue for our regional youth meets many of our mutual goals.”
Registration begins on March 30. Additional details and registration can be found online at www.adirondackcoastsports.com. The cost is $85 per player plus an annual membership fee ($20), if registered before April 15. On April 15, rates will increase to $95, plus an annual membership fee ($20). If a player participated with us during one of our winter 2022-2023 sessions, their annual membership will be valid for the summer 2023 outdoor season, and they will not need to pay for it again. No player will be denied the ability to play due to financial barriers; further information can be found on the website’s scholarship page.
