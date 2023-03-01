Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.