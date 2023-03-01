PSU men’s, women’s weekly rankings updated amidst possible title run
MEN
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State men’s ice hockey moved up to the No. 6 spot in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 200 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State knocked off then-11th-ranked and third-seeded SUNY Geneseo, 5-1, in the semifinal round of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament on Saturday for its 10th win in its last 11 games.
The Cardinals (19-5-2, 12-3-1 SUNYAC) next visit 11th-ranked and top-seeded Oswego State in the SUNYAC Tournament championship game on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m.
WOMEN
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team has held on to the No. 2 spot in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 283 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State extended its winning streak to 16 this past weekend, defeating SUNY Canton, 7-1, in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Tournament semifinals on Saturday.
The Cardinals (24-2-0, 17-1-0 NEWHL) next host second-seeded SUNY Cortland in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Tournament championship game on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m.
